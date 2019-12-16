P&O Cruises will host its first floating "festival at sea" next year.
There will be DJs, comedians and musicians entertaining the passengers onboard Iona as it cruises though the Norwegian fjords on a week-long trip.
The Ionafest line-up includes Clean Bandit, Blur’s Alex James, radio presenters Jo Whiley and Sara Cox, four-time Mobo winner Trevor Nelson and comedian Chris Ramsey.
It will kick off with a naming ceremony in Southampton on 4 July, and the headline act will be announced closer to the sailing date.
“This really is an experience of a lifetime, a complete one-off. When has there ever been the opportunity to see to these award-winning artists,” said Paul Ludlow, P&O Cruises’ president.
“We’re also so excited for our guests to be a part of the naming celebrations and we have made sure that there’s something for everyone to enjoy, all included in the price of a ticket to Ionafest 2020.”
Find contacts in TTG's Little Black Book
Why choose P&O Cruises? The decision lies in the choice! We like to treat guests to a taste of the good life, or rather the great life!