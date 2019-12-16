There will be DJs, comedians and musicians entertaining the passengers onboard Iona as it cruises though the Norwegian fjords on a week-long trip.

The Ionafest line-up includes Clean Bandit, Blur’s Alex James, radio presenters Jo Whiley and Sara Cox, four-time Mobo winner Trevor Nelson and comedian Chris Ramsey.

It will kick off with a naming ceremony in Southampton on 4 July, and the headline act will be announced closer to the sailing date.

“This really is an experience of a lifetime, a complete one-off. When has there ever been the opportunity to see to these award-winning artists,” said Paul Ludlow, P&O Cruises’ president.



“We’re also so excited for our guests to be a part of the naming celebrations and we have made sure that there’s something for everyone to enjoy, all included in the price of a ticket to Ionafest 2020.”