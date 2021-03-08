Clia wants the CDC's order lifted to allow US cruising to resume this summer

Clia has urged the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lift its framework for conditional sailing order (CSO) and allow the sector to plan for a phased resumption of cruise operations from US ports by the start of July.

The association said this would dovetail with President Biden’s forecast for when life in the US would be "closer to normal"; president and chief executive Kelly Craighead said the "highly-controlled" resumption of cruising in Europe, Asia and the South Pacific had proved it was possible.



"These voyages were successfully completed with industry-leading protocols that effectively mitigated the spread of Covid-19," said Craighead, who noted plans for further sailings in the Mediterranean and Caribbean during spring and into summer.



Craighead said the CDC order no longer reflected operational realities thanks to a combination of an accelerated vaccination programme, and better Covid mitigations and protocols.



"The cruise industry has adopted a high bar for resumption around the world with a multi-layered set of policies intended to be revised as conditions change," said Craighead. "Our members continue to follow this multi-layered approach to enhancing health and safety that has proven effective, making cruising one of the best and most adaptable choices."