The association set out the stark impact of the coronavirus crisis in a new data report on Thursday (23 April).



"Unfortunately, the global suspension of cruise operations will impact communities and businesses," said Clia.

"For every 1% drop in cruising in the UK, up to 530 jobs can be lost. Each day of the suspension results in the loss of 55 direct jobs and 139 total jobs in the UK."



Andy Harmer, Clia director UK and Ireland, said while suspending operations was clearly the right thing to do, and stressed the cruise industry was known for its resilience, the association would not lose sight of the impact the decision has on individuals working in the sector, businesses, and the wider economy.



“The cruise industry generates £10 billion for the UK economy each year," said Harmer. "We understand the significant impact our decision to suspend operations has on the livelihoods of people who work in our sector, and on businesses that rely on the cruise industry in all parts of the country."