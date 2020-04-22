Clia has warned that every additional day cruising is suspended owing to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to cost the UK economy 139 jobs.
The association set out the stark impact of the coronavirus crisis in a new data report on Thursday (23 April).
"Unfortunately, the global suspension of cruise operations will impact communities and businesses," said Clia.
"For every 1% drop in cruising in the UK, up to 530 jobs can be lost. Each day of the suspension results in the loss of 55 direct jobs and 139 total jobs in the UK."
Andy Harmer, Clia director UK and Ireland, said while suspending operations was clearly the right thing to do, and stressed the cruise industry was known for its resilience, the association would not lose sight of the impact the decision has on individuals working in the sector, businesses, and the wider economy.
“The cruise industry generates £10 billion for the UK economy each year," said Harmer. "We understand the significant impact our decision to suspend operations has on the livelihoods of people who work in our sector, and on businesses that rely on the cruise industry in all parts of the country."
According to Clia, which represents more than 95% of the world’s cruise fleet, a fifth of the 435,000 people employed in businesses supported by the cruise industry across Europe are based in the UK.
Besides cruise line employees, onboard and shoreside, the industry supports an extensive and diverse supply chain; this includes agents, hotels, local transport operators, and port agents, as well as catering companies, including many small and family-run businesses providing specialist food produce.
Across the UK, the industry supports 40,517 direct jobs paying £1.35 billion in wages, and 88,519 total jobs paying £3.05 billion in wages.
New data from Clia, issued on Thursday, shows that for a 60-day suspension, the anticipated impact for the UK is:
Meanwhile, for a 90-day suspension, the anticipated impact for the UK is:
"We have put public health at the heart of our response, and we will continue to respect the guidance from international and national health authorities," Harmer added.
"We are using this time to enhance further our protocols that we will all benefit from, and we look forward to playing our part in the recovery, when the time comes for society to travel once more."