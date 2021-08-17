Members will have access to a new cruise guide, covering ocean and river operators, their existing fleets and various new additions.



A series of guest articles on the Clia website, meanwhile, will explore experiences from the UK’s first seacation season, and look ahead to the resumption of international cruising.



Ocean and river lines, along with members of the Clia team, will also hit the road visiting trade partners to deliver the latest updates.



Additionally, Clia arranging a small number of exclusive "celebratory" ship visits with limited agent places. More details of how to get onboard will follow shortly.