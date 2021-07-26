Clia is helping to prepare the travel trade for the return to international cruising following last Wednesday’s (28 July) government announcement that lines can once again operate overseas.
The association is running a series of "summer schools", which will comprise of product updates and training briefs along with the latest international travel news.
The sessions, delivered via cruise lines, will take place on 12, 19 and 26 August between 9.30am and 10.30am.
Clia has also arranged two agent-dedicated "selling cruise days", which will give the trade "insight and advice" from a range of speakers and panels.
The first seminar will take place in Southampton on 4 November and the second in Dublin on 11 November, covering both domestic and international sailings.
Ben Bouldin, Clia chair for UK & Ireland, described the international travel announcement as "fantastic news for everyone within the cruise community".
"The last 18 months have been hugely challenging for the UK cruise sector," he added. "The industry came together and a lot of people have worked incredibly hard to reach this point.
"The cruise industry has shown its resilience and has risen to the challenge by reinventing the cruise experience while preserving what makes a cruise holiday so special."