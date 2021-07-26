The association is running a series of "summer schools", which will comprise of product updates and training briefs along with the latest international travel news.

The sessions, delivered via cruise lines, will take place on 12, 19 and 26 August between 9.30am and 10.30am.

Clia has also arranged two agent-dedicated "selling cruise days", which will give the trade "insight and advice" from a range of speakers and panels.