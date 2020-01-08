Cruise Lines International Association (Clia) is working to dispel traveller’s anxiety by assuring passengers that most cruise destinations in the country have been unaffected.

There are swathes of Australia which have been ravaged by flames, mostly in the south and east, but notably not including major tourist destinations such as Sydney and Melbourne.

Clia said all major cruise lines in the region are currently operating as scheduled.



"Cruise lines are monitoring the situation in Australia closely and if required can adjust itineraries to avoid areas affected by fire,” said Andy Harmer, Clia’s UK and Ireland director.

"The safety of guests is always paramount. Cruise lines will also consider whether itinerary changes are necessary to avoid placing pressure on regions dealing with emergencies."