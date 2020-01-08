TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
Clia reassures tourists to Australia amid bushfire crisis

13 Jan 2020by Franki Berry

The cruise industry is hoping to support Australian tourism throughout the wildfire crisis by continuing to operate at full capacity. 

Australia is currently in the midst of a bushfire crisis
Australia is currently in the midst of a bushfire crisis

Cruise Lines International Association (Clia) is working to dispel traveller’s anxiety by assuring passengers that most cruise destinations in the country have been unaffected.

 

There are swathes of Australia which have been ravaged by flames, mostly in the south and east, but notably not including major tourist destinations such as Sydney and Melbourne.

 

Clia said all major cruise lines in the region are currently operating as scheduled.

"Cruise lines are monitoring the situation in Australia closely and if required can adjust itineraries to avoid areas affected by fire,” said Andy Harmer, Clia’s UK and Ireland director.

 

"The safety of guests is always paramount. Cruise lines will also consider whether itinerary changes are necessary to avoid placing pressure on regions dealing with emergencies."

He said only five cruise itineraries have been altered and two out of 50 ports have been affected.


Harmer said: "Cruise lines have made clear they want to return to these ports as soon as possible to help support local businesses and assist in their recovery.

 

"Tourism is vital in these parts of Australia and the passion of local communities has made them popular destinations.”

Clia said it is working with Tourism Australia to be united in its response to the bushfire situation.

This comes as several cruise lines have raised money towards the communities affected by the bushfires.

