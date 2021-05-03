Clia’s Selling Cruise Day on 4 November will be dedicated to agents and offer insight and advice from industry speakers

Cruise association Clia is to hold its first in-person conference since 2019 in Southampton in November.

Clia’s Selling Cruise Day will return on 4 November with an event entitled #TogetherAgain, dedicated to frontline travel agents and offering insight and advice from industry speakers and panels.

There will be opportunities to reconnect and network with colleagues and cruise line representatives and a celebration dinner will be held in the evening.

Venues for the event are currently being finalised, Clia said.

Registration will open in June and a discounted ticket rate will be available for members holding Clia’s Embarc ID card.