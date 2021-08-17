Clia will host a month of trade exclusive activity in September, culminating in Clia Cruise Week – to be held over 20-24 September.
Members will have access to a new cruise guide, covering ocean and river operators, their existing fleets and various new additions.
A series of guest articles on the Clia website, meanwhile, will explore experiences from the UK’s first seacation season, and look ahead to the resumption of international cruising.
Ocean and river lines, along with members of the Clia team, will also hit the road visiting trade partners to deliver the latest updates.
Additionally, Clia arranging a small number of exclusive "celebratory" ship visits with limited agent places. More details of how to get onboard will follow shortly.
Agents are also being encourage to share their cruise experience, insight and inspiration on social media to be in with the chance of winning daily prizes.
Andy Harmer, Clia managing director UK and Ireland, said: “With cruise ships sailing again both in the UK and overseas, the trade support on offer via Clia Cruise Week and our activity across the month of September is particularly timely.
"We are calling on everyone in the cruise industry to take part throughout the month - whether that’s sharing their favourite cruise memories, joining us on a ship visit or simply brushing up on the latest information, as we look to continue the positive momentum.”