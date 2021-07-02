Click Travel handles £300 million in business travel for over 2,000 SMB (small and medium sized businesses) clients, including Five Guys, Red Bull and TalkTalk

The takeover, which is TravelPerk’s third in 12 months, will include all of Click Travel’s 150 staff members, technology and customer base.

The Birmingham-based Click Travel team will be gradually integrated into TravelPerk, making the city a new business hub for the company.

According to TravelPerk, the company’s acquisition strategy is "driven by a focus on businesses that share its future-focused, tech-driven approach to travel management".

Avi Meir, chief executive and co-founder of TravelPerk, said the company is "really excited" to welcome the Click Travel team.

"We’re now not just the dominant player in the UK, we’re the leading travel management platform for SMBs globally and the only major travel platform keeping a laser focus on the tech-driven solutions that will stand the test of time," he added.

"There is no doubt that the business travel market is on track for a full recovery after the disruption of the last year. The meetings that matter will always happen in person and we are already seeing plenty of green shoots in our key markets."