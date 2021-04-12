The family of eight have booked to visit Disneyland Paris in July

The family of eight have booked to visit Disneyland Paris in July

A Strawberry Holidays customer is set to cancel a trip to Disneyland Paris because his family faces an estimated cost of £3,000 for taking the required Covid-19 tests.

The client is booked to travel with his wife and six children to the French theme park in July but has worked out that the cost of all the Covid tests would be around the same as the price for the five-day holiday.

Strawberry Holidays owner Kate Holroyd told TTG that the customer was now looking at his options including talking to his travel insurance company.

“He’s worked out the cost of all the tests with the test to go, test to come back and test to release,” she said.

“He has said he’s not going to go ahead. But his balance is not due until mid-May so he’s got a few weeks to decide. Even if the cost of the tests came down to £30 it would still be over £700 in total. But fingers crossed the situation changes significantly before he makes that decision.”

Holroyd said the client had originally booked to travel in March 2021 and she had already had to move the booking to the new date in late July.

More positively, Strawberry Holidays enjoyed its best-ever month for bookings in March, while April had "got off to a really good start".

“They are all forward booking for next year and beyond,” said Holroyd. “We’ve also had a lot of bookings for the ‘seacation’ cruises around the UK this summer, especially for P&O, Disney and also MSC because of its price points.

“With Disney Magic, you can get on at a local port, Liverpool, which is great for us.”