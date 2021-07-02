Boris Johnson was due to update the nation on the last stages of the government's Covid roadmap on Monday (5 July)

Agents fear customers have already started writing off their summer holidays, despite an imminent government update on the UK’s route out of Covid lockdown.

Ahead of prime minister Boris Johnson’s address on Monday (5 July), Anna White – manager of Ocky White Travel – said it was vital the government provided more clarity on its plans for international travel.

"We have clients desperate to get away but aren’t willing to commit because of the ever-changing rules, which change at such short notice," said White.

"This is something that was promised not to happen for this summer season, but is now worse than ever. Consumer confidence is at an all-time low, with clients writing off summer holidays this year.

"I’d like to see our country united, and for the rules to be the same for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as this just creates additional confusion."

The government is considering a range of changes to the UK’s Covid rules from 19 July, including dropping the current mandatory adherence to rules on wearing masks and observing one-metre distancing.

Travel, meanwhile, is awaiting an update on the government’s pledge to ease quarantine rules for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals, although it is unclear whether this will form part of the prime minister’s address.