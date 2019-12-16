Adam Silgram-Franks has created Sashay Away Travel to curate land holidays, cruises, weddings, honeymoons and gay pride trips for LGBT+ customers across the UK.



Although Silgram-Franks is currently running the new business as a one-man operation from Croydon, Sashay Away already has a dedicated website and has enticed interested customers.



He hopes to hire staff over the next couple of years, once the business has established itself.



“The inspiration for Sashay Away came from my personal experience,” said Silgram-Franks.

“I am in a gay marriage myself and every time we have booked a trip away it’s been in the back of our minds, considering where we can go to relax and enjoy every single penny we spend.



“There are a lot of countries with laws that don’t approve of homosexuality.