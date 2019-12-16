A RuPaul’s Drag Race-inspired agency will specialise in LGBT+ travel.
Adam Silgram-Franks has created Sashay Away Travel to curate land holidays, cruises, weddings, honeymoons and gay pride trips for LGBT+ customers across the UK.
Although Silgram-Franks is currently running the new business as a one-man operation from Croydon, Sashay Away already has a dedicated website and has enticed interested customers.
He hopes to hire staff over the next couple of years, once the business has established itself.
“The inspiration for Sashay Away came from my personal experience,” said Silgram-Franks.
“I am in a gay marriage myself and every time we have booked a trip away it’s been in the back of our minds, considering where we can go to relax and enjoy every single penny we spend.
“There are a lot of countries with laws that don’t approve of homosexuality.
“It restricts what you can do. You can’t show affection to your partner other than in your room – which isn’t what I call a holiday,” he added.
Silgram-Franks has been in the travel industry for six years, previously working at American Express Global Business Travel and Virgin Atlantic.
He has been a homeworker for Travel PA for the past year and Sashay Away will be using the company’s Abta licence and Atol.
Silgram-Franks thanked the franchise for supporting him in this new project, which is registered with the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association (IGLTA).
The name Sashay Away is also a catchphrase on the popular RuPaul’s Drag Race TV show – a drag queen reality competition.