Alll Club Med trips to France departing until 27 February are off

Alll Club Med trips to France departing until 27 February are off

Club Med has cancelled the majority of its ski trips due to depart before the start of March.

All holidays up to 27 February are off after the French government extended the closure of all Alpine ski lifts.



The operator said it would be contacting affected customers in date order, and thanked them for their "continued patience and understanding".



"Many of you will have heard the French government has announced its intention to keep all Alpine ski lifts closed until 27 February," said Club Med in a statement.