Club Med is due to open its first Canadian ski resort, Quebec Charlevoix, in December while La Rosiere in France will welcome British guests for the first time since opening last year.

The company has also spent a total of €25 million to refurbish resorts in Peisey-Vallandry in France and Pragelato in Italy, with this work set to be completed in time for the 2021-22 winter sports season.

Estelle Giraudeau, managing director, UK & Northern Europe, at Club Med, said: “It’s been a challenging year and a half for the travel industry and we’re excited Club Med is continuing to push ahead and diversify its resort offerings.

“Our ski resorts continue to be popular with bookings at newly renovated Peisey-Vallandry up 50% compared to the same time last year and with the last two seasons heavily disrupted, it’s encouraging to see that indirect bookings with our trade partners are up 40% year-on-year and bookings by new clients up 80% year-on-year.

“We’re certain the upcoming season will be one of the best yet and we’re looking forward to welcoming back British travellers.”

Club Med’s new ski resort in Quebec is due to open on 4 December – the 4 Trident resort will also feature an Exclusive Collection 5-Trident area with 25 suites and a private lounge for guests.

La Rosiere in the French Alps, another 4 Trident resort, is based at 1,850 metres on the edge of the Tarentaise mountains close to Beaufortain and the Les Arcs Paradiski ski area.