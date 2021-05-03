Club Med has launched a new agent training programme and trade booking platform, designed to give agents a better understanding of the Club Med brand and its product.

The operator said the new portal, which replaces Easy Club Med, would make it easier for agents to book their clients the right options for them, while also reducing time spend on spent on the phone.



It will provide more access to offers, and make it quicker to compare products and services, as well as add additional services.



The new Club Med experts programme, meanwhile, spans five levels, each featuring training videos, tips, and online quizzes – covering the brand’s products, destinations and services.



Agents who achieve in excess of £85,000 Club Med sales via the new platform will be awarded a free Club Med holiday for two.



Clarisse Chapolard, Club Med head of indirect sales, said: “Our travel agent partners are an invaluable part of our business, and we’re excited to be able to give them access to our new online learning platform.



"The platform will offer agents two new trade developments, which we hope will give them a better understanding of what our brand has to offer, and to ultimately make the booking process easier."