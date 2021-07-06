Summer 2022 will be the "busiest on record", Club Med has predicted, as travel seeks to capitalise on the huge pent-up demand accrued during the Covid crisis.

The resort specialist has identified Da Balaia in Portugal, Palmiye in Turkey and Cefalu in Sicily as three potential top sellers, according to pre-registrations ahead of a three-day sale over 13-15 July.



It also expects peak demand for May, July and August 2022.



“After 18 months of continued travel disruptions, leaving many without a summer holiday for almost two summers, there is perhaps little wonder Brits are desperate to seek some much-needed sunshine next summer," said Estelle Giraudeau, Club Med managing director UK and northern Europe.



"With all UK adults on track to be double vaccinated by autumn, and with our Covid reassurance policy running until December 2022, we’re confident the next summer season will be the busiest on record.



"We’re already seeing many pre-registrations ahead of the sale opening for next summer, and in particular, during the school holidays, as families are more eager than ever to escape to the sun."