Club Med says it is expecting winter 2021/22 “to be the most successful winter season on record” for the brand.

Unveiling its first resort in Canada, it predicted a record breaking season: “Following the early closure of the ski season last year, and this year’s season yet to be confirmed, the pent-up demand to get back on to the slopes or escape for some winter sun is expected to result in sky high bookings for winter 21/22.”

Club Med’s new resort, Quebec Charlevoix, a 4-Trident property, is the brand’s debut in Canada. The property will offer an Exclusive Collection 5-Trident space with 25 suites and a private lounge with exclusive guest services.

The resort will be the first within the portfolio to open year-round with a four season offering. It goes on sale on 8 February and will open in December. Charlevoix will offer a Nordic spa experience, with snow fountain and outdoor terrace overlooking the St. Lawrence River.

Charlevoix is a Unesco World Biosphere Reserve just north of Quebec City, where the frozen Montmorency Falls and Saguenay Fjord are situated. Guests will be able to enjoy a ski-in-ski-out experience in the Laurentian Mountains and activities such as snowmobiling and ice fishing.

Estelle Giraudeau, managing director Club Med UK and Northern Europe said:

“The winter 21/22 season is set to be one like no other; with the last two winter seasons heavily disrupted, we are anticipating an unprecedented demand for winter sports trips as well as winter sun escapes this season.

“We are expecting a huge demand for many of our resorts including Les Arcs Panorama and Alpe d’Huez, which are predicted to be best sellers for next season.”

Club Med also opens a new family friendly luxury resort in the Seychelles on 20 March 2021. The Seychelles is a new destination for Club Med and the first time it has opened a resort on its own private island.

Club Med is offering a 15% discount on bookings made on selected properties from 8-11 February for travel between November 2021 and next April.