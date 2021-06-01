Val Thorens has proved one of Club Med's resorts most commonly booked by agents (Credit: Club Med)

Brits are turning to agents to help them lock in their winter getaways after the 2020/21 winter holiday season was almost entirely wiped out by Covid.

According to Club Med, more than 20% of its bookings for the 2021/22 winter season have come from "new indirect clients", with May trade sales for January 2022 up 43% on pre-Covid levels (January 2019).



Club Med described May as an "unprecedented month" for winter ski bookings from the trade, although it did not provide exact figures.



"With the last two ski seasons heavily disrupted due to the pandemic, there is more appetite than ever from Brits as they race to book their ski holidays for the 2021/22 winter season," said the operator.



Trade bookings for the 2022 February half-term are up 89% year-on-year, according to Club Med, and up 51% year-on-year for Easter after bookings for both popular travel windows were hit by travel restrictions this year.