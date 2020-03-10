Club Med has shut its French ski resorts for the remainder of the 2019/20 winter season after French authorities ordered the closure of all non-essential public spaces, including the country’s ski infrastructure.
The operator and resort specialist said the move was "in line with the latest directive from the French government". "We will be closing all of our French ski resorts from tomorrow [Sunday] until the end of the season," said Club Med.
Customers will be contacted by email to let them know their holiday has been cancelled. The full amount paid will be credited back to their Club Med account which they will be able to use towards a new holiday through 30 April 2021.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time," said Club Med in a message posted on social media, which also warned of "extremely high" volumes of calls, emails and social media enquiries.
"We are focusing on customers who are most urgently affected by the latest updates, contacting them in chronological order," said the operator, adding it would not be able at this time to respond to individual social media messages.
It comes as Inghams also pulled the remainder of its 2019/20 ski programme due to the new measures imposed by the French government.