The operator and resort specialist said the move was "in line with the latest directive from the French government". "We will be closing all of our French ski resorts from tomorrow [Sunday] until the end of the season," said Club Med.



Customers will be contacted by email to let them know their holiday has been cancelled. The full amount paid will be credited back to their Club Med account which they will be able to use towards a new holiday through 30 April 2021.