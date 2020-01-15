La Rosiere has been given a Four Trident comfort score by the operator and features two bars, two restaurants and a 650sqm spa with steam rooms and relaxation zone.

There is also a Calm Lounge for adults, a gourmet food lounge and a Snowball Room for families to enjoy meals together.

With 43 suites and a private lounge, it has the biggest Five Trident Exclusive Collection space in Club Med’s portfolio.

La Rosiere is perched at 1,850m on the edge of the Tarentaise Mountains, not far from the Beaufortain valley and Les Arcs Paradiski ski resort.

Club Med says it is ’ideal’ for families, with childcare available from four months to 17 years old, ski lessons for children above four years old, a dedicated Club Med ski garden and Mini Club ski room, and a heated indoor paddling pool.

It will be bookable from 21 January for trips from 13 December, starting at £1,515 per adult with flights and transfers from London.

Customers can currently receive 15% off certain Club Med resorts for trips between November 2020 and April 2021, including to a newly announced private island resort in the Seychelles.