Melanie Quinn is joining the leadership team as part of its growth strategy, having worked on Amber Road’s sales, marketing and client relationship strategy as its commercial director.

She has also led sales teams in north England and Scotland at Etihad Airways and held various roles within the aviation sector at Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and bmi.



"Clyde has a culture that fosters innovation and success in partnership with its customers, which has ensured sustainable growth and investment," said Quinn. "I look forward to working with Paul and the team to deliver the next chapter."

Clyde Travel Management is a subsidiary of Northern Marine Group, which is part of the Stena Group.



Paul Cronje, managing director of Clyde, said: "Strategically, these are some of the most exciting times of our company’s 30-year history.

"Clyde has never been as agile, diverse and creative as we are today."



