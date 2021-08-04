Health secretary Sajid Javid wrote to the CMA last week about PCR tests, raising issues such as price, quality of service from test providers and what happens when things go wrong.

In a letter to Javid, CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “We recognise that this is a very live issue, impacting customers now, so we will tailor our work to allow us to respond within the next month.

“We plan to identify the core issues and advise on actions that can be taken now, and areas for further consideration.

“We will work with officials in your department – and other stakeholders as time allows – so we have enough information to help us advise, always focused on the need to help ensure that travellers have access to tests that are affordable and reliable, both now and in the future.”

The government has come under increasing pressure following numerous media reports attacking the current costs of “rip off” PCR tests and other issues with the existing testing regime.