Lord Tyrie also described PCR tests as a "predictable Covid rip-off" after holidaymakers began to object to high prices and poor service from some of the 400-plus test firms listed on the government’s website.

Last Monday (9 August), health secretary Sajid Javid asked the CMA to investigate "excessive" pricing and "exploitative practices" among PCR Covid test first. The CMA promised a quick response on the issue.

Speaking to the BBC, Lord Tyrie said the CMA "could and should have been better prepared".

"It should either be acting already directly using existing powers, or if deemed inadequate for the job, it should be advising the government on how to obtain a quick remedy, whether by legislation or by other means," he added. "This advice should already be with the government."