Refunds for cancelled holidays must be paid in a "timely fashion", says the CMA

The Competition and Markets Authority will use “all of its powers” to ensure package travel firms pay refunds in a “timely fashion” for cancelled holidays this summer.

Hayley Fletcher, director, consumer protection at the CMA, told the Abta Travel Law Seminar that the slow repayment of customer money last year by some companies had “really undermined trust in the sector”.



“The travel sector will only recover if it rebuilds trust and confidence and that includes upholding consumer protections under the law,” she told the seminar.



“It’s imperative to provide refunds in a timely manner and it’s not acceptable for consumers to wait many months for a refund. We are willing to use all of our powers to make sure firms comply with the law.

“Our main focus is getting money back in a timely fashion but we are mindful and aware of the real difficulties that firms have faced in this crisis.”