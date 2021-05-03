The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has written to 100 travel firms to warn them to “respect the refund rights” of holidaymakers ahead of the summer season.

CMA said it had written to the package travel companies with the “most complaints about them” to remind them of their legal obligations and that must make refund options “clear and accessible”.



In the open letter, CMA said it expected package travel providers to “fully comply with UK consumer protection law” when it comes to both past and new issues.

“Our priority must be to ensure that consumers are protected and businesses adhere to consumer protection law, as this is key to maintaining trust in markets, which will benefit both the package holiday sector and consumers alike,” says the letter.



The authority added that it had also received formal “undertakings” from Tui UK agreeing to provide “clearer” upfront information on refunds to customers whose holidays are cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.