The cruise line stopped being involved with the association three years ago, but is renewing its membership in January 2020.

"With an expanding ocean fleet and international market presence, we believe the time is right to re-establish links with Clia and the close working relationship previously enjoyed," said Chris Coates, CMV’s group commercial director.

"The expansion of the global industry fleet and carryings bring increased challenges which we consider are best served with all stakeholders working together."

In 2015, CMV hosted Clia’s Annual Winter Ball Dinner on board its ship Magellan in Tilbury.



Andy Harmer, Clia’s UK and Ireland director, added: "As the line grows its fleet and presence across the UK and the world, Clia looks forward to supporting CMV through our training tools, online resources and travel agent events.”



After CMV increases its fleet to eight ships in 2021, it will be able to accommodate 200,000 passengers.

CMV recently opened a new sales office in Marseille to support the re-deployment of ship Astor to the French market in 2021.