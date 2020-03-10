Following CMV’s immediate suspension of its voyages between 13 March and 24 April, passengers onboard two of its ships have been unable to reach land because of port lockdowns.

However, the vessels have been able to meet 12 nautical miles from Phuket in Thailand to redistribute passengers according to where they will be repatriated.

Nearly 240 guests, 500 pieces of their luggage and provisions were moved between ships using smaller tender boats over more than five hours.

Columbus, which was halted in Indonesia during a four month Round the World cruise, will now sail to the UK with 907 passengers.