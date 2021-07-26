The board meets with The Personal Travel Agents senior management team four times a year to discuss ideas, share best practice, and sign-off key decisions affecting Midcounties’ homeworking operation.



Each PTAs term on the board runs for two years; Reynolds, Novelli and Russo will serve alongside existing board members Susanne Wren and Anna Howard, who are mid-way through their terms.



After nominating themselves for the role, the finalists are then voted in by their fellow homeworkers. Agents can serve multiple stints, but there must be a two-year interval between terms.



Novelli, who returns to the board for a second term, has been running her business with Co-op for the past eight years. "I sat on the board four years ago and felt like I really did help to make a difference, so I took the opportunity to apply again.

"It gives me a real sense of achievement to know my fellow PTAs elected me, and I will do my best to support their views over the next two years.”