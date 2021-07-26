Three new agents, Linda Reynolds, Carol Novelli and Dave Russo, have be appointed to Midcounties Co-op’s homeworking board and will represent the views of more than 170 fellow self-employed agents.
The board meets with The Personal Travel Agents senior management team four times a year to discuss ideas, share best practice, and sign-off key decisions affecting Midcounties’ homeworking operation.
Each PTAs term on the board runs for two years; Reynolds, Novelli and Russo will serve alongside existing board members Susanne Wren and Anna Howard, who are mid-way through their terms.
After nominating themselves for the role, the finalists are then voted in by their fellow homeworkers. Agents can serve multiple stints, but there must be a two-year interval between terms.
Novelli, who returns to the board for a second term, has been running her business with Co-op for the past eight years. "I sat on the board four years ago and felt like I really did help to make a difference, so I took the opportunity to apply again.
"It gives me a real sense of achievement to know my fellow PTAs elected me, and I will do my best to support their views over the next two years.”
Reynolds has also been running her business with Co-op for the past eight years, and said she was excited to "give back" and put her 30-plus years travel experience to good use.
"I want to inspire my fellow agents to keep going, keep happy and do their absolute best. By pooling ideas and sharing our knowledge, we want to make working in partnership with Midcounties the very best it can be.”
Sheena Whittle, head of The Personal Travel Agents, added: “We highly value the work and input the board makes to company decision making.
"All three new members bring their individual expertise, background, passion and personality, and will make a difference in their own way. We look forward to moving ahead together, from difficult times, in a positive, supportive and innovative way.”