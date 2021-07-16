The Cleethorpes agency opened its second store this month, in Brigg, North Lincolnshire. The shop is located within Brigg Garden Centre, a site identified for its high footfall of “time-rich and financially comfortable” visitors.

The branch will open seven days a week, offering package and bespoke holidays and has created six local jobs plus an opportunity for an apprentice.

The company’s first branch, in Cleethorpes, opened in 2017, with an initial team of five which quickly increased to eleven.

Hayley Markham, Holidays By Design Brigg manager, said, “Times have been tough in travel, but we are so excited and proud to have opened a second branch.

“We’re all feeling positive and are pleased to say that bookings have been even better than expected. We’ve used social media to build interest and share some fantastic deals pre-opening, and now it feels great to be welcoming customers through the door.

Alison Holmes, Head of Co-op Travel Consortium, which has 140-plus members, added:

“Holidays by Design Brigg is a fantastic addition to the Consortium and I have no doubt the team will make the opening a huge success. The location of the branch is carefully considered, the branch design and colleague uniforms look fantastic, and I know the team is raring to go.

“This summer continues to be a really challenging time for our members, as it is for the whole industry, so to have good news to share about a member expanding is a welcome boost. The Midcounties Co-operative team and I wish Holidays by Design Brigg every success.”