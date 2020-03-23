The Personal Travel Agents are using a cartoon character called Tom the Traveller to bring puzzles, quizzes, brain teasers, wordsearches, spot the difference, fill the blanks and wildlife knowledge questions to children who cannot attend school because of the closures.

Tom was created by the Co-operative Travel’s head office team as part of a social media campaign which launched on 26 March.

It includes a new travel-themed puzzle every day of the week until 9 April.



“It’s a clever and positive way to maintain a presence in my clients’ newsfeeds, whilst giving those who are at home with children a helping hand in keeping the little ones occupied,’ said Laura Bennett, a personal travel agent.

"The puzzles also keep everyone dreaming of their next holiday.”



Her colleague David Russo’s Facebook post engagement has also increased by 19% since the initiative began.



Sheena Whittle, head of The Personal Travel Agents at Co-operative Travel, added: “Social media initiatives like the engaging Tom the Traveller educational assets are one way for our agents to pass on the kindness and help their followers with children at home, which have been extremely well received.”