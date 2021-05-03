Coach operators have hailed the resumption of domestic tourism after getting their first departures of the year away on Monday (17 May).

National Holidays chief Andy Freeth was joined by shadow tourism minister Alex Sobel in Scarborough to welcome guests on their five-day National getaway, which also includes visits to Goathland, Whitby, Beverley market and york.



Freeth said Scarborough, one of Britain’s "most iconic and loved" seaside resorts which has hosted holidaymakers for more than 400 years, was the perfect place to mark the easing of government restrictions on domestic travel.



"This is a big day for us," said Freeth. "We’ve missed having our customers onboard as much as they have missed going on holiday, and it has been wonderful to share in their excitement as they’re finally able to get away."