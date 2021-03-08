Coastal cruise specialist, Strand Travel, has ceased trading, the CAA has confirmed.

Bristol-based Strand, operating under Atol 5429, ceased trading on 8 March, according to the authority.

It traded under Strand Voyages, Wildoceans and Wildwings. Its websites included strandtravel.co.uk and wildwings.co.uk.

"Strand Travel Ltd – Atol 5429 – has ceased trading," said the CAA." The company held an Atol up until 30 September 2020."



According to the Strand Travel website, the business was in 2003 appoint agent for coastal passenger voyages onboard Trinity House’s flagship vessel, THV Patricia.



"Every year since then, a select group of no more than 12 passengers per sailing have enjoyed this unique holiday experience," said Strand.