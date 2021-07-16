Colletts Collection set to launch B2B tour operation

“This, combined with Roy’s and my own personal experience as agents and the incredible contacts and product insight of Colletts Collection, makes us believe we can now offer something other luxury agents will be looking for. We know trust and flexibility will also be key.”

“This recent experience of providing tour operations to those sister brands has given us a very strong grounding and great feedback and we’ve demonstrated we’re able to deliver an incredibly high level of service for a really demanding clientele,” said Robinson. “The ICs that we’ve been working with want the absolute best in class service and we know that the devil is in the detail, especially in five-star luxury. We weren’t entitled to that business just because we were internal, we had to earn their trust.

In its second phase, the division will launch to the entire Internova Travel Group, potentially providing itineraries to 65,000 travel advisors globally.

“As a rule, those networks of ICs [independent contractors] would usually focus on corporate travel or specialize in the entertainment sector, but have not necessarily taken care of leisure for those clients – now they are able to use us as a trusted operator; in fact they’re realising what a good tour operator has to offer,” said Collett.

Colletts sits within the Global Travel Collection (GTC) family of premium brands in the UK as part of Internova Travel Group, and the inaugural B2B offering of an in-house tour operation has been trialled with sister GTC brands such as agency networks Protravel and Tzell, as well as Altour, another Internova business.

The business has been creating trips as Colletts Collection under its own Atol for many years, but Roy Collett, founder and brand ambassador of Colletts Travel, said the time was right to make its range of luxury holidays and experiential trips available to a wider community of other agents.

Collett said the move to B2B tour operation was a natural evolution for the business, one which had been creating bespoke itineraries for its own clients for over 35 years.

“We’ve always specialized in luxury holidays as Colletts Travel and had our own contracts with hotels and DMCs for a tour operation, but since we became part of GTC in 2017, we’ve realised how much more we could do with all these fantastic contracts and connections,” said Collett. “The relationships we have with destination partners and DMCs gives our clients unfiltered access to some of the most sought-after experiences in destinations all across the world, and now we’re able to bring that exceptional value and unrivalled earning opportunity to other luxury agents.”

Robinson said Colletts Collection would be available for the wider community of luxury agents from late August, with an updated website due to launch in the coming weeks.

“The site will be the shop window to what we offer, but ultimately, this is about personal contact with our team and agents to build holidays together for their clients,” added Collett.

“We want our experienced staff to be able to sell the knowledge they have, and taking this to a wider audience was the next natural step, particularly maybe the homeworking agents that have got a similar set-up to the ICs we already have within our networks,” said Robinson. “I know a few agents have had some bad experiences with tour operators in the last year with refunds for example too, but we are in a sound position and will be there to support them as and when travel picks up.”

Collett said that while he appreciated there were existing luxury tour operators in the market, a combination of factors would support their growth.

“I believe we have a good reputation in the industry and we have very good connections with hotels worldwide, as well as through being a member of Virtuoso and Select – I can’t think there’s a hotel out there where we haven’t got a connection or relationship and that’s what we can share,” he said.

Robinson added agents would be able to benefit from a flexible commission structure, details of which would be revealed in the coming weeks.

“We want to allow agents to sell the price they feel comfortable with to their clients, and added to that, we feel we have some industry leading contracts, some of which are virtually exclusive and of course we will supplement that with tour operator airfares, so it’s going to allow everyone involved to be as profitable as possible,” he said.

Robinson said they would run initial webinars to share the Colletts Collection proposition with interested agents.

“We already have some contacts and ideas of who we would like to work with and will spread the word through social media and other channels, and we do have a couple of strategies that are allowing us to focus on our cost protectively in these early stages,” said Robinson, adding that agents would be able to white label much of the product too.