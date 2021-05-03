Sabre has been blocked from extending its GDS reach with Farelogix (Pic: John Schnobrich/Unsplash)

Sabre has been blocked from extending its GDS reach with Farelogix (Pic: John Schnobrich/Unsplash)

Sabre has again been blocked from its proposed merger with Farelogix on competition grounds.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal has upheld an original ruling by the Competition and Market Authority which ruled supply of software to travel agents would be restricted if the merger went ahead.

In April 2020, the CMA blocked Sabre’s proposed acquisition of Farelogix. It ruled the deal “could result in less innovation in their services, leading to fewer new features that may be released more slowly”.

It added: “Fees for certain products might also go up. As a result, airlines, travel agents and UK passengers would be worse off.”