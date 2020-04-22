The CMA says it has received 'thousands' of complaints over cancellations

The CMA says it has received 'thousands' of complaints over cancellations

It has now identified three sectors of "particular concern", which are: weddings and private events; holiday accommodation; and nurseries and childcare providers.

According to the CMA, these complaints now constitute 80% of grievances received by the taskforce, and include businesses refusing refunds and firms "pressurising" people to accept vouchers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed on Thursday (30April) it had briefed its Covid-19 Taskforce to look into "increasing numbers of complaints in relation to cancellations and refunds".

"The CMA acknowledges most businesses are acting reasonably in what are unprecedented circumstances, and the current crisis is placing everyone under pressure, but consumer rights cannot be ignored," said the authority.

On Thursday, the authority set out the instances "for most consumer contracts" in which it would expect a full refund to be paid.



These are: where a business has cancelled a contract without providing any of the promised goods or services; where no service is provided by a business, for example, because this is prevented by the restrictions that apply during the current lockdown; or where a consumer cancels or is prevented from receiving the service, for example, due to the restrictions that apply during the current lockdown."



The CMA has warned that where companies are failing to comply with the law,, it will take "appropriate enforcement action".