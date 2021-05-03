'We need to remind ourselves of the families we help and the smiles we create'

It would undoubtedly be a case of stating the obvious to express that the past 18 months have been stressful and difficult. We have all done our best to keep moving, focus on the future, and endure the trials of Covid with a sense of hopefulness. So how are we feeling now?

There is a good chance that your response to that question might be one word, exhausted! It has not been easy for any of us to keep our chin up and tolerate the ups and downs of the past year.





Although this is true of the entire general population, we can agree that perhaps nobody has felt the sting of uncertainty and fluctuation than those of us working in the travel and tourism industry. At least from a business perspective, we can legitimately say that few have had it more challenging than us.



Hence the discussion about resilience. We sometimes use the word to describe how an individual endures a tragedy and emerges almost unscathed. We often try and learn lessons from their experience - and with awe - we might say something like: “I don’t know how they did it”.



The answer usually involves them finding personal power and inner strength that helps them navigate the situation.



As an industry, we have been united globally with our frustration. Authorities, agencies, governments and regulators have all given mixed signals, ambiguous statements and even reversed decisions numerous times.