Travel’s three major consortia have set out their plans to guide their members through the coronavirus crisis.
The Travel Network Group, Advantage Travel Partnership and Global Travel Group are all providing daily updates, which include the latest guidance from suppliers, Abta and the government, as well as commercial and legal partners.
“These are unprecedented times,” Advantage chief executive Julia Lo Bue-Said told TTG. The consortium is holding daily support meetings, and has set up a dedicated coronavirus hub and helpline.
“We are proactively in contact with hotels and tour operators with the aim of introducing flexible cancellation and amendment terms,” Lo Bue-Said added.
“We are helping our members to continue servicing their travellers with the added comfort of knowing they will not be penalised in the event of wanting to cancel.”
Advantage, meanwhile, will launch a social media campaign, #KeepCalmTravelOn, to encourage members and stakeholders to publicly promote travel.
“We will also be introducing a hashtag campaign, encouraging all our stakeholders to post video footage of themselves across their social channels,” added Lo Bue-Said.
TTNG has already hosted two legal webinars for members on the developing situation, which it has shared with its membership; developed a marketing pack, which includes a coronavirus FAQ, draft press releases, and local media contacts; and supplied materials to manage the situation with customers.
“Our number one priority at the moment is to support members with the coronavirus situation,” said a TTNG spokesperson. “We are having regular meetings internally and constantly thinking of proactive initiatives we can take to best support our members.
“We also have a programme of regional membership meetings taking place at the moment and we are using these events as an opportunity to update and support members.”
A Global Travel Group spokesperson added it was providing ongoing support, including regular daily updates with “accurate and up-to-date” guidance from suppliers, Abta and the Foreign Office “to ensure members have the latest information to advise their customers”.