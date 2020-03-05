The Travel Network Group, Advantage Travel Partnership and Global Travel Group are all providing daily updates, which include the latest guidance from suppliers, Abta and the government, as well as commercial and legal partners.

“These are unprecedented times,” Advantage chief executive Julia Lo Bue-Said told TTG. The consortium is holding daily support meetings, and has set up a dedicated coronavirus hub and helpline.

“We are proactively in contact with hotels and tour operators with the aim of introducing flexible cancellation and amendment terms,” Lo Bue-Said added.



“We are helping our members to continue servicing their travellers with the added comfort of knowing they will not be penalised in the event of wanting to cancel.”

Advantage, meanwhile, will launch a social media campaign, #KeepCalmTravelOn, to encourage members and stakeholders to publicly promote travel.

“We will also be introducing a hashtag campaign, encouraging all our stakeholders to post video footage of themselves across their social channels,” added Lo Bue-Said.