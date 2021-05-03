Consumer confidence has spiked after the government last week (Friday 7 May) revealed its first quarantine-free "green list" of potential summer holiday destinations.
The list features 12 countries, four of which are viable summer holiday destinations – Portugal, Israel, Iceland and Gibraltar. The list will be reviewed every three weeks.
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said on Tuesday (11 May) its data highlighted a significant increase in consumer confidence following the announcement.
More than half of those surveyed by the airline and operator (52%) said they felt confident about booking and travelling for leisure this summer and beyond, an eight percentage point week-on-week increase to the highest level recorded by Jet2 since March; 55%, meanwhile, said they were eager to travel as soon as they can.
Just more than a quarter (27%) said they didn’t feel confident about travelling, the lowest rate since March and the joint-lowest level in percentage terms this year.
Jet2 said confidence increased in March owing to a number of factors, chiefly the prime minister’s roadmap announcement and the formation of the new-look Global Travel Taskforce, but also the sustained pace of the Covid vaccination roll-out and destinations intimating they would be open to welcoming British visitors this summer.