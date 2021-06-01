The majority of new holiday interest, and bookings, is for December and beyond owing to the ongoing "a lack of clarity" around international travel, according to price comparison site Travel Supermarket.

Some 53% of new bookings made between 13 June and 20 June following a price comparison on the site were for 2022, a new study by TravelSupermarket has revealed.

This compares to just 12% for 2020 based on comparisons in the same week (13-20 June) in 2019, prior to the Covid crisis.

Only 21% of this year’s bookings were made for June, July and August combined, with 13% of total bookings arising from a TravelSupermarket price comparison search were for December 2021 alone.

The data shows that in the past week, Spain, Greece and the US are the three most popular countries for a future departure date.