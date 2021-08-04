Research in June found 52% of UK residents arriving in the UK thought a Covid test was “very important for safety”, compared to more than 60% in previous months.

However, the Office for National Statistics also found an increase in the proportion who said testing was “quite important”, rising from around 22% to about 30%. The number deeming testing unimportant rose slightly from 5% to around 8%.

The figures also confirm the vast majority of UK consumers continue to find overseas Covid restrictions difficult to understand.

The ONS found 47% of those interviewed rated foreign rules difficult and 33% very difficult, figures that have remained constant since February.

The flipside is most overseas residents found UK restrictions easy to follow, with 69% saying they understood them “very well”. Only 2% said they did not understand them very well.

The ONS found 66% of UK residents and 69% of those from overseas felt safe when travelling because of social distancing. Similarly, the wearing of face coverings was supported by both sides, with 69% of UK travellers in favour and 75% of those from overseas.