Some travel firms have been criticised for the slow payment of refunds during the Covid crisis

Consumers could be given new rights when booking holidays as part of a shake-up of the current system by the government.

The Department for Transport (DFT) is set to carry out a consultation into possible changes to consumer protection around holidays later this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sofia Stayte, head of aviation consumer policy and innovation at the DFT, told the Abta Travel Law Seminar that she “hopes there will be changes in the law” following the consultation.

She added that the consultation would focus on “reinforcing consumer rights” with the aim of making them “more modern and don’t require lengthy legal processes for consumers”.

Some proposals such as “civil sanctions” have already been suggested and Stayte said that these could be enforced by the CAA, as well as other regulators such as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).