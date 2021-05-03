The average Briton has not been on holiday for 630 days and has nearly £5,000 to spend, research by easyJet has found.

The airline said consumers had an average of £4,889 saved and had 33 days’ leave to use in 2021. Nearly 70% said they had saved more in the last year “than any other time in their lives”.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said there was clearly pent-up demand for travel.

EasyJet expects to fly only 15% of 2019 capacity in the three months to the end of June but is likely to increase this figure next month. Lundgren said the airline could return to 90% capacity very quickly.

The carrier was able to add 105,000 seats to Portugal within 24 hours when the country was added to the green list.

“We provide more seats to green list countries than any other operator,” Lundgren said.

Pricing would remain “very, very dynamic” due to the pandemic, he added.