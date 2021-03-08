Jet2.com said that consumer confidence has been rising in recent weeks

Consumer confidence about travel has risen since the government’s road map out of the Covid-19 crisis was revealed last month, according to research from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

A survey of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customers found 52% were confident about travelling, compared to just 28% who admitted they were not confident.

Confidence has particularly grown in the 35-45 and 55-plus age groups, with both demographics seeing an increase of more than 10 percentage points in recent weeks.

The sister companies said the poll showed that consumer confidence about going on holiday had risen to its highest level in 2021 so far.

The study also revealed that more than half of consumers (58%) wanted to travel as soon as possible, with 81% saying they needed “something to look forward to”.