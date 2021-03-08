Fear of catching of Covid while on holiday has fallen significantly for consumers when it comes to booking a summer 2021 break compared with last summer.

This was one of the findings of new consumer research conducted by PwC this month, with the results released as part of the TTG Agenda 2021, The Travel Restart online seminar for TTG+ members (sign up here for access to the full report and to watch the seminar On Demand).





While the possibility of catching Covid still ranks highly as a barrier for holidaymakers, it has reduced significantly from summer 2020 when fear of getting the virus at destination or while travelling was seen as a barrier by 50% and 51% of consumers respectively; these figures have now dropped to 29% and 28% for summer 2021.



“The top barriers to people travelling remain restrictions to travelling (either in the UK or the destination), the need to quarantine and fear of catching Covid. That means a lot has to happen for travel to resume en masse,” said David Trunkfield, hospitality and leisure leader at PwC, who presented the report at the TTG Agenda 2021 seminar.

The survey of 2,000 consumers in March found 41% planned to increase spending on holidays over the next year compared with the previous 12 months, with only 15% saying they would be spending less on breaks.