Commercial Covid test costs are too high for consumers, the research found

Britons will pay an average £22 for a PCR test but a third are unwilling to pay at all, new research has found.

A poll of 2,000 people by Opinium Research for insurer battleface found few willing to pay commercial rates for Covid tests, with only 4% prepared to pay £75 or more.

Battleface said private tests “can cost £120 on the high street or over £200 at some clinics”.

Similarly, 40% of respondents said they would not be willing to pay for their family to have a PCR test to be able to travel.

Sasha Gainullin, battleface chief executive, said: “It’s good news that the majority of travellers will be willing to take a Covid-19 PCR test in order to go on holiday.

“That said, the current costs of PCR testing makes this option unviable for most travellers based on what they are prepared to spend on testing.”