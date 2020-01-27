Contiki has appointed former Silversea and Royal Caribbean boss Adam Armstrong its new global chief executive.
Armstrong, who will assume his role with the youth travel specialist shortly, will be based in Geneva.
The appointment was confirmed on Monday (10 February) by Brett Tollman, chief executive of Contiki parent The Travel Corporation (TTC).
Armstrong brings 20 years travel sector experience to the role after starting out in the UK as a Tui Travel Group product manager before moving to Carnival.
He brings extensive worldwide cruise sector experience to the role, joining Contiki from Silversea where he is currently senior vice-president and managing director of the line’s Australasian business.
Prior to his time at Silversea, Armstrong was associate vice-president and managing director of Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Australasian operation.
Tollman said Armstrong would bring "extensive industry experience" to the role and a proven track record of delivering long-term growth in his previous roles.
"His dynamic and passionate leadership style to further inspire and engage our teams as well as his innovative and strategic approach and relationships with our agent partners, will all be real assets in taking the world leader in youth travel to new heights," Tollman added.
Armstrong said he was excited to join Contiki and help Gen-Z and millennial travellers discover the world through Contiki’s more than 350 holiday options.
He added he was also looking forward to working closely with the brand’s agent partners, citing the youth travel market as a huge potential growth opportunity for the trade.