Armstrong, who will assume his role with the youth travel specialist shortly, will be based in Geneva.



The appointment was confirmed on Monday (10 February) by Brett Tollman, chief executive of Contiki parent The Travel Corporation (TTC).



Armstrong brings 20 years travel sector experience to the role after starting out in the UK as a Tui Travel Group product manager before moving to Carnival.



He brings extensive worldwide cruise sector experience to the role, joining Contiki from Silversea where he is currently senior vice-president and managing director of the line’s Australasian business.



Prior to his time at Silversea, Armstrong was associate vice-president and managing director of Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Australasian operation.