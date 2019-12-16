A coach tour company is ditching animal products to offer a one-off vegan-friendly tour of Europe.
Contiki will host an eight-day Vegan Food Europe Explorer trip through Berlin, Prague, Vienna and Budapest in August 2020.
It is being hosted by The Little London Vegan and Fruit Fairy, and will include a cooking class, dinner cruise along the Danube, and an EatWith dining experience with locals from Berlin.
There will also be cultural experiences, such as a classical music concert, wellness excursions and a visit to thermal baths.
It is aimed at 18 to 35-year-olds – the group that comprised 50% of those who took up veganism for Veganuary during January 2019.
“Food and travel go hand in hand and it can be a challenge for those practising veganism to have the chance to experience local delicacies in certain parts of the world,” said Donna Jeavons, director of sales and marketing at Contiki UK.
“As a result we’ve seen a big increase in queries from travellers about where to find the best vegan eateries.
“A dedicated vegan trip has long been a dream itinerary for us and we look forward to welcoming travellers on to this culinary adventure.”
There are currently estimated to be 600,000 vegans living in the UK.
The trip will take place from 16-23 August and starts at £1,579 per person, including seven nights’ accommodation, seven breakfasts, one lunch and five dinners.