Contiki will host an eight-day Vegan Food Europe Explorer trip through Berlin, Prague, Vienna and Budapest in August 2020.

It is being hosted by The Little London Vegan and Fruit Fairy, and will include a cooking class, dinner cruise along the Danube, and an EatWith dining experience with locals from Berlin.

There will also be cultural experiences, such as a classical music concert, wellness excursions and a visit to thermal baths.

It is aimed at 18 to 35-year-olds – the group that comprised 50% of those who took up veganism for Veganuary during January 2019.