Contiki issues open invitation to weekly film club

30 Mar 2020by Franki Berry

Contiki is inviting travellers around the world to come together for a virtual film screening during the coronavirus lockdown.

Contiki is hosting a virtual film screening. (Credit: Linus Mimietz/Unsplash)
Contiki is hosting a virtual film screening. (Credit: Linus Mimietz/Unsplash)

Every Thursday from 2 April, the coach tour company will be hosting a film viewing through the Google Chrome extension Netflix Party, which allows multiple people to connect to the same Netflix stream, chat and watch together.

 

Each week’s film has been specifically selected to showcase destinations around the world.

 

The Contiki Movie Club aims to dish out a weekly dose of wanderlust from home.

 

This comes as the UK government is enforcing strict social distancing rules in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, which include a ban on public gatherings and rules around how many times people can leave their home.

 

Eat Pray Love will show at 9am UK time on 2 April via viewing links on Contiki’s social media platforms.

