Turkey’s Corendon Airlines has added new Bodrum routes from Gatwick and Manchester for summer 2022.
The routes will operate twice-weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The Gatwick route will launch on 30 April, with Manchester flights getting under way on 3 May.
It grows Corendon’s previously announced summer 2022 schedule to 45 flights across 16 routes to Turkey and Greece, with more than 500,000 seats on sale.
The airline will also operate to and from Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham next summer.
The news comes after it was confirmed on Friday (17 September) that Turkey would finally be removed from the UK’s red list on Wednesday (22 September).
Corendon said on Monday (20 September) bookings had already more than doubled week-on-week since the announcement on Friday.
Commercial director Mine Aslan said she expected Corendon’s UK bookings to remain strong over the coming weeks for summer 2022, and said the airline would continue to look to work more closely with the UK travel trade.
Aslan said the airline saw an "immediate impact" on levels of bookings following the announcement. "Our Summer 2022 bookings have continued to remain very strong over the last few months, but I am sure we will now see even greater demand from the UK.
"Support from the trade and the regional airports has been fantastic over a very difficult period. We will continue to look at additional regional routes and new destination airports to expand our summer 2022 programme.
"We have increased our trade distribution substantially over the past six months and are keen to work with and support as many agents as possible to support our 2022 expansion."
Corendon’s summer 2022 schedule includes: