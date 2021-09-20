The routes will operate twice-weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The Gatwick route will launch on 30 April, with Manchester flights getting under way on 3 May.



It grows Corendon’s previously announced summer 2022 schedule to 45 flights across 16 routes to Turkey and Greece, with more than 500,000 seats on sale.



The airline will also operate to and from Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham next summer.



The news comes after it was confirmed on Friday (17 September) that Turkey would finally be removed from the UK’s red list on Wednesday (22 September).



Corendon said on Monday (20 September) bookings had already more than doubled week-on-week since the announcement on Friday.