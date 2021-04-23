Corendon Airlines will offer 50,000 seats to Antalya and Dalaman from Newcastle next summer, and could add several Greek island routes too.

The Turkish carrier recently revealed it would fly to the popular Turkish destinations from the north east airport as part of an expanded programme for 2022.



Twice-weekly flights to Antalya and Dalaman will get under way next April, with one-way fares from £52.99.



It comes as another boost for Newcastle after Vueling this week confirmed it would launch a twice-weekly Barcelona service from the north east.



Corendon commercial director Mine Aslan said the airline would offer an initial 50,000 seats to Antalya and Dalaman from Newcastle.



"We’re very excited to expand our flight network with new routes," said Aslan. "We have continued to see demand increasing to Antalya and Dalaman from the UK, despite the current challenges faced by our industry.



"In summer 2022, we will start our Newcastle operations offering 50,000 seats to Antalya and Dalaman. Our aim in this market is to meet the increased demand for Turkey destinations in the forthcoming seasons, as well as to expand the product portfolio by adding destinations such as Crete and Rhodes."